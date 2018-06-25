In This Sick Sad World, at Least Daria Is Coming to Hulu

Photo: MTV

MTV recently announced that it would be reviving its hit cartoon Daria, but if you want to watch the show’s original run, it’s got a new streaming home. Hulu has signed a deal with Viacom for access to its program library, which means in addition to Daria you can now go to the service for shows like Nathan for You and My Super Sweet Sixteen as well as Nickelodeon titles including School of Rock and Every Witch Way. The new licensing pact will include more film and TV titles that will continue to arrive throughout the year.