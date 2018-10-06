What Did Robert De Niro Say That Got Censored at the Tonys?

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Depending on if you were watching CBS on your television, CBS All Access online or through some other, more nefarious means, you might not be completely clear on what actor Robert De Niro said the second he arrived onstage to present Bruce Springsteen. On CBS All Access, the moment was riddled with censored silence. So, let us fill you in! “I’m going to say one thing: fuck Trump,” Robert De Niro said to wild applause. It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘fuck Trump.’” Gesturing to his Waitress costume, Josh Groban joked during his next hosting bit, “After De Niro, CBS asked us to do something drastic.”

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

The comment was met with applause from the audience.