Incredibles 2 Now Comes With a Warning Thanks to a Twitter Thread

There is absolutely nothing a good, well-thought-out Twitter thread can’t do in 2018. And now, thanks to one such thread going viral, theaters have begun warning viewers that Incredibles 2 could potentially trigger people with light sensitivities. Twitter user Veronica Lewis kicked off the thread warning other potential audience members of the film’s use of strobe light effects: “HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness.”
Lewis goes on to describe several scenes in the film where strobe light effects are used for extended periods, noting that such scenes could trigger problems for people with photosensitive epilepsy, but also “those who suffer from migraines, vision impairments, seizure conditions, vertigo (specifically flicker vertigo), autism, ADHD, and PTSD could also experience a reaction to the images.” However, Lewis notes the strobe lights are “important to the plot” and simply wanted to make sure Disney did more to alert parents to the potential risk. Finally, Twitter has done something good. Check out the rest of Lewis’s spoiler-free thread below: