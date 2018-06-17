Incredibles 2 Now Comes With a Warning Thanks to a Twitter Thread

Photo: Pixar/DisneyïPixar. All Rights Reserved.

There is absolutely nothing a good, well-thought-out Twitter thread can’t do in 2018. And now, thanks to one such thread going viral, theaters have begun warning viewers that Incredibles 2 could potentially trigger people with light sensitivities. Twitter user Veronica Lewis kicked off the thread warning other potential audience members of the film’s use of strobe light effects: “HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness.”

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Lewis goes on to describe several scenes in the film where strobe light effects are used for extended periods, noting that such scenes could trigger problems for people with photosensitive epilepsy, but also “those who suffer from migraines, vision impairments, seizure conditions, vertigo (specifically flicker vertigo), autism, ADHD, and PTSD could also experience a reaction to the images.” However, Lewis notes the strobe lights are “important to the plot” and simply wanted to make sure Disney did more to alert parents to the potential risk. Finally, Twitter has done something good. Check out the rest of Lewis’s spoiler-free thread below:

So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

These scenes are also spread out across the movie and often come without warning. My descriptive audio device warned me about the larger scenes, but other times it was light strobe lights came out of nowhere for no reason. — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Video games, some music videos, live concerts, theme park attractions, and even consumer electronics provide warnings about strobe lighting effects and the potential for seizures and other adverse effects. Why not have the same thing be done for a movie targeted at kids? — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Parents have the right to make an informed decision about something that could impact their child’s safety and people with chronic illness have the right to learn about potential triggers/make steps to avoid them. Incredibles 2 needs a safety warning at the ticket window for this — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Please share this thread, as well as my blog post on the topic below, and help to protect people from dangerous health effects that can come from watching Incredibles 2.https://t.co/DuVG5H6yKo



/thread — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Thank you to everyone for retweeting this, writing articles, and signal boosting my message! My goal of having signs at the ticket counter was reached so that people can be warned about the flashing lights in Incredibles 2. pic.twitter.com/JljozWlojd — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018