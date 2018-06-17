Photo: Disney/Pixar

Combining America’s love of superhero movies, Pixar movies and sitting in a dark air conditioned room when it’s hot outside has really paid off for Incredibles 2. The long-awaited sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles reportedly earned approximately $180 million at the domestic box office, giving it the biggest animated film debut of all time, even when adjusted for inflation. The movie bested the second-highest grossing animated movie Finding Dory, which made just over $135 million when it premiered in June 2016. We’d say don’t tell her about it, but honestly, that fish would probably forget the whole thing in a matter of minutes.