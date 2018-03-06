Insecure Season 3 Teaser: Issa Rae Raps to Her Mirror Bitch

Hey, mirror bitch, it’s been a long time, but Issa Rae’s Insecure is back. The first official teaser for season three came out on Sunday. In true Issa Dee-fashion, the HBO teaser features our sometimes-fearless Issa freestyling to herself in the mirror, a.k.a. her mirror bitch. As soon as she gets into the groove of the rap, someone knocks on the bathroom door, forcing her back to reality. It’s Daniel. In the season two finale, our girl got “hella perspective” in her relationship with Lawrence. We’ll see what season three brings for her and Daniel. Insecure season three premieres on August 12.