Is The Jerry Springer Show Finally Done?

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

If you haven’t checked in on the salacious day-time talk lineup in a while, The Jerry Springer Show might finally be ending after almost 4,000 episodes and 27 years on air. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW has worked out a deal to broadcast re-runs, but the network has not placed an order for new episodes, and employees are said to be looking for new jobs. If this really is the end for the 74-year-old Ringmaster, let’s imagine him walking into a convivial speakeasy where Ricki Lake, Jenny Jones, and Sally Jessy Raphael are all waiting for him with glasses raised as they chant “Jer-ry! Jer-ry! Jer-ry! Jer-ry!”