1 min ago

Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre’s New Show Looks Insane and Disgusting

Featuring Fred Durst as “DJ Durst.”

6 mins ago

The Bachelorette Recap: Minnesota Nice

What exactly is Becca’s personality, apart from her home state?

10:03 a.m.

Did You Know That Shawn Mendes Is a Harry Potter Stan?

Riddikulus!

10:00 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Making a Bunkerer

A true-crime documentary detour.

10:00 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of First Reformed

The ending of Paul Schrader’s remarkable new film is a puzzle worthy of the great struggle that comes before it.

9:58 a.m.

The Opposition Explains Self-Pardoning in a Way That Is Arguably NSFW

In case you need it broken down.

9:43 a.m.

Suits Stars Boldly Exclaim That Royal Wedding Was ‘Special’ and ‘Amazing’

Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty have something to say.

9:19 a.m.

Bumblebee Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Transformers Universe

See it in theaters this Christmas.

9:08 a.m.

Issa Rae Took Sharp Aim at Kanye’s Slavery Comments in Her CFDAs Monologue

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black ― only when it’s convenient.”

9:00 a.m.

All the Ways AMC’s Dietland Is Different From the Book

Compared to Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, the show adds new characters and revamps plot elements.

8:00 a.m.

Toni Collette Gets the Worst Inheritance Ever in Hereditary

Writer-director Ari Aster’s debut film is brilliantly horrible — cruel to the point of invasiveness.

1:29 a.m.

Matthew McConaughey and Son Make the Best of Things in White Boy Rick Trailer

The trailer makes having your teenage son become a drug informant for the FBI look like one hell of a party.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

The Office Stars Pay Tribute to Late Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane

“He was one of the greats,” Rainn Wilson tweeted of Dane, who also appeared on sitcoms like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, and The Carmichael Show.

Yesterday at 10:29 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Somebody’s Getting Married

Eliza and Brandon’s wedding is here.

Yesterday at 10:06 p.m.

Younger to Get a Little Older With Newly Announced 6th Season

The news was announced at the show’s season-five premiere party tonight in Brooklyn.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Geopolitics and the Pick and Roll, in The Great Leap

A basketball story that runs through Tiananmen Square.

Yesterday at 9:24 p.m.

J. Prince Says Drake Recorded Pusha-T Diss Track, But It Was Too ‘Overwhelming’

The head of Rap-a-Lot Records discussed his decision to step in and ask Drake not to release his response, which he felt could end Kanye’s career.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom Movie Is Written, But Don’t Expect to See It Soon

The possible Disney/Fox merger and a different Hawley movie are getting in the way.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Will Star in John Ridley’s Next Movie

Plus Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Kids These Days

The student body at Liberty is starting to fall apart.