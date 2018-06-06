Photo: Getty Images

Had you but known it was on the table, you’d constantly be demanding more news about Tab & Tony, the upcoming drama about the secret romance between actors Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins. Secret, of course, because the pair’s love affair coincided with both Hollywood stardom and the 1950s and ‘60s. J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto will reportedly produce the film, which is based on Tab Hunter’s personal account of his relationship with the Psycho star, who passed away in 1992, and draws from his 2005 memoir Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.