James Marsden Joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Mystery Role

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

If you’re a Hollywood actor, keep your ringer on, because Quentin Tarantino might be calling to cast you in his Manson Murders drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The latest additions are, as Variety reports, James Marsden and Julia Butters, and both will be playing undisclosed roles. Tarantino has yet to announce who his Charles Manson will be, and all the other casting announcements so far have come with characters attached (Leonardo DiCaprio will be washed-up actor Rick Dalton, Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate, Al Pacino will be Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz, etc.). And in an interesting twist, the Variety reporter who broke the story said Sony asked that he keep Marsden’s character quiet.

One thing to add, every actor's role has been revealed in every single announcement leading up to this one but the studio asked that Marsden's role not be unveiled. I had no idea who he will be playing other then it being a small role. What could it be I wonder — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 8, 2018

Let me be clear, it's not like they wouldn't tell me who he would be playing like they had with every other casting. They went out of their way to say "please don't reveal who he will be playing" in case I had that information, which I didn't. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 8, 2018

Intrigue! Mystery! Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Once Upon a Time centers on DiCaprio’s Dalton as he tries to get his flagging career back on track, which happens to coincide with the heinous murders of Sharon Tate and her friends at the hands of the Manson Family. Other cast members include Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme, Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, Nicholas Hammond as director Samuel Wanamaker, Clifton Collins as Ernesto the Mexican Vaquero, Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith, and oh yeah, Brad Pitt as Dalton’s stunt double, Cliff Booth. The movie will premiere on August 9 of next year, which marks the 50th anniversary of the killings.