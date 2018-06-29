Jim Carrey Gears Up to Play Sonic the Hedgehog Villain Dr. Robotnik

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

Actor Jim Carrey has been meticulously recording his take on the current administration via his bizarre, surreal anti-Trump artwork, so what better character to channel his current emotional state into than a literal orange-haired cartoon super villain? According to Deadline, the Kidding star is reportedly negotiating to play Dr. Robotnik in Paramount’s live action/CGI Sonic the Hedgehog movie. As any child of the ‘90s will remember, Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik is a mad scientist hell-bent on world domination. And if the children haven’t seen Jim Carrey as The Riddler in 1995’s Batman Forever, someone should screen it for them to psychologically prepare them for how much Jim Carrey is about to give to this role.