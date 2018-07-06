Jim Carrey Is a Sad Mr. Rogers in the Trailer for Showtime’s Kidding

Jim Carrey heads to TV later this year with Showtime’s Kidding, and today brings the first trailer for the half-hour comedy. Ordered by the network back in September, the show centers on Carrey as a man named Jeff who is better known as Mr. Pickles, “an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him — who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when Jeff’s family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope.” Eternal Sunshine’s Michel Gondry serves as an executive producer and directed several episodes of the show, which marks Carrey’s first regular TV role since In Living Color. Catherine Keener and Judy Greer also have starring roles. Check out the trailer above, and catch the rest when Kidding debuts on Showtime Sunday, September 9, at 10 p.m.