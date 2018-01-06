Latest News from Vulture

9:41 a.m.

Roseanne Claims She ‘Begged’ ABC to Keep Her Show on the Air

“I told them I was willing to do anything.”

9:30 a.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read This June

From Deadpool to Snagglepuss and beyond.

9:24 a.m.

Kanye Took the Photo on His New Album Cover Himself

According to Kim.

9:11 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Accepts Ted Cruz’s One-on-One Basketball Challenge

“Maybe we should do this the Monday before the midterms. It would be fun to see him lose twice in one week, right?”

9:06 a.m.

Trump Calls for ‘No Talent’ Samantha Bee to Be Fired for Her ‘Horrible Language’

He also managed to bring up her ratings.

8:00 a.m.

No, Samantha Bee’s Joke Isn’t the Same As Roseanne Barr’s Tweet

Saying that both women deserve to be fired suggests their offenses are identical. They are not.

2:44 a.m.

Sam Bee on Ivanka Controversy: ‘I Do Take Responsibility When I Get It Wrong’

Bee gave a speech while accepting an award at the Television Academy Honors.

2:10 a.m.

The Most Kanye Lines on YE: #MeToo, Stormy Daniels, Russell Simmons, and More

Did you think Kanye would go a whole album without roasting Tristan Thompson?

1:56 a.m.

Kevin Hart Helped Tiffany Haddish When She Was Homeless

It’s just the heartwarming tale we needed.

1:40 a.m.

Here’s Who Attended Kanye’s Listening Party in Wyoming

It’s a lot of people you expect, some you might not, and Candace Owens.

12:30 a.m.

Stream Kanye West’s New Album, YE, Right Now

He’s sticking to schedule for a change.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Apologizes for His Taste in Memes

He didn’t realize we could see those.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Getting Crabs

Ashley’s reign of terror continues.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Can The Boys in the Band Work in 2018?

“Yes. No. It’s complicated.”

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Allison Mack Says That NXIVM Branding Really Was Her Idea

She wanted a symbol more permanent than a tattoo.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Recap: Return of the Chew Toy

This does not count as a prank, Pauly D.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Samantha Bee Will Be Honored Tonight But the Press Is Barred

And surely there won’t be any crazy conspiracy theories about it.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Frances Bean Cobain’s Ex Is Suing Her Mom for Alleged Plot to Kidnap & Kill Him

Defendants in the suit filed by Isaiah Silva include former Britney Spears manager Sam Lutfi and 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

The Sinner Season Two Teaser: Look Who’s Sinning Now (It’s Carrie Coon)

The Sinner returns August 1.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

How to Hear Kanye’s Album Tonight

You’ll have to download an app you probably don’t already have.