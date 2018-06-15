Jimmy Kimmel Does America Correctly

On Thursday night Jimmy Kimmel did what he does best: gave us all the feels and all the laughs while still managing to make a point. The host reminded his audience that it was Flag Day, a holiday made up solely for the purposes of stoking patriotism. And what better way to celebrate a county made up of mostly immigrants than to celebrate some of our newest arrivals? Kimmel invited six immigrants who had just recently become citizens to his show so he could throw them a souped-up graduation ceremony, starting lineup style. In addition to having their stats read aloud by Dave Joseph of the LA Kings, these brand new Americans were greeted with high fives, confetti, Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America” and a bald eagle distributing gift bags of apple pie. It wasn’t a celebration of what America currently is, but it was a fine example of how great America could be, especially if more limo drivers dressed as historical figures.