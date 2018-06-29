Jimmy O. Yang to Play an Aspiring Stand-up Comedian in The Opening Act

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Comedian and Silicon Valley/Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O. Yang is heading to the big screen in a leading role. Deadline reports that Yang has signed on to star in a coming-of-age comedy written and directed by Steve Byrne called The Opening Act, in which he’ll play an aspiring stand-up comedian named Will O’Brien: “When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road, opening for his hero Billy G., he’ll spend the weekend contemplating the life he’s set up and the one he truly wants to pursue, the life of a comedian.” The Vince Vaughn–produced film is currently filming in Los Angeles, and Yang will be joined on the cast by a bunch of other stand-ups including Neal Brennan, Bill Burr, Russell Peters, Anjelah Johnson, Tom Segura, and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.