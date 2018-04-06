John Mayer Had a Therapy Session With Andy Cohen About His Dating Woes

Andy Cohen turned 50 over the weekend, but it’s John Mayer who is going through the existential midlife crisis. Mayer hosted a special birthday edition of Watch What Happens Live, putting Cohen in the celebrity seat, except, naturally, Cohen did much of the interviewing. Over the course of the show, Mayer came to the slow realization that all of Cohen’s famous friends probably have Mayer blacklisted because of his history with women. “You know Jennifer Lawrence and she just doesn’t wanna have anything to do with me. I don’t have the greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships,” he says. “Dating John Mayer, at this point, is just conceptually sort of a no-no. So it’s really fun to get to hang out with your A-list star friends who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me.” Cohen, now old and wise, gave Mayer a positive affirmation wrapped in a plug for his new song: “I want them to see you in the new light that I see you.” What is Cohen’s hourly rate? Asking for a friend.