John Travolta’s Gotti Currently Has a Zero Percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Photo: Brian Douglas/Lionsgate Premiere

John Travolta’s mafia biopic about The Teflon Don took a long, circuitous route to the theater. Now, over seven years later, with the backing of MoviePass and a Pitbull soundtrack, Gotti has finally debuted. Unfortunately, it has also earned a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on seventeen reviews as of Friday. Of course, the audience rating is currently much higher at 82%. As Entertainment Weekly points out, Gotti is Travolta’s third film to score a zero after 1983’s Staying Alive and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now, though both earlier movies had their scores retroactively compiled by the site, seeing as how they debuted before Rotten Tomatoes even existed. Meanwhile, 2000’s Battlefield Earth holds steady at a 3%.