Jordan Peele’s New Sci-Fi Show Weird City Is Headed to YouTube

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jordan Peele has already demonstrated what he can do with the horror genre. Now he’s headed into the world of sci-fi, destination: Weird City. According to an announcement made Friday, Peele and co-creator Charlie Sanders (himself a Key & Peele alum) will be writing six half-hour episodes of a sci-fi comedy for YouTube Premium. “WEIRD CITY is an anthology set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird,” per the platform’s statement. “Each episode is an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.” Peele himself described the show as “comedy driven twisted-ass science fiction stories.” That description doesn’t specifically say “funny Black Mirror,” but you can probably go ahead and get your sci-fi horror comedy hopes up. Weird City will premiere sometime in 2019.