Josh Brolin Will Star in Hulu’s ‘The Untitled Josh Brolin Project’

Josh Brolin is headed to Hulu. In a New York Times profile about the “Summer of Josh Brolin” — the actor has starring roles in Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado — the paper reports that Brolin has sold a show to Hulu called “The Untitled Josh Brolin Project.” And no, that’s not a placeholder title — Josh Brolin’s new Hulu series will actually be called “The Untitled Josh Brolin Project.” Per the Times, the show is about “a soulless movie star named Josh Brolin who leaves Hollywood, has an ayahuasca trip and becomes a self-help guru.” Brolin will star as an eponymous character that “doesn’t exist but that looks just like him.” And a very meta time was had by all!