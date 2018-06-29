Josh Homme Shares a Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote His Daughter

Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Three weeks after the death of Anthony Bourdain, his good friend Josh Homme (the frontman for Queens of the Stone Age) took to Twitter to remember the late author and food personality, sharing a letter Bourdain had written Homme’s daughter. “Tony, I miss you bad,” said the musician as he explained the time his daughter Camille watched a No Reservations intro in which Bourdain smashes Homme’s acoustic guitar against a tree. She assumed it was real and was, very reasonably, pretty upset. But Bourdain, himself a father, took the time to explain exactly what went down — that it was a friendly guitar-smashing and not a mean prank — in a lengthy, classically Bourdain letter.

“Know that that was in fact, not really Daddy’s guitar, and that we were both just playing around,” he wrote to Camille. “In real life, Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing — and as he is a large man, I strongly suspect I would not still be here to write this letter.” Bourdain added, “I like your Daddy very much. We are friends.” He goes on to say that he liked her father so much, he was prepared to defend him in a bar fight at Pappy & Harriet’s, but luckily it didn’t come to that. Homme, who co-wrote the theme song for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, dedicated the memory to Bourdain’s daughter, writing, “Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua.”

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018