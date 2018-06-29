Juliet, Naked Trailer: Rose Byrne and the Summer of Hot Ethan Hawke!

Might it be the summer of Ethan Hawke? In Juliet, Naked, humble, cardigan-wearing Annie (Rose Byrne) finds herself in an extended flirtatious email correspondence with Tucker Crowe (Hawke — still a hottie), an early-’90s American rocker. The twist: Annie only heard about him from her ex-boyfriend, Duncan (Chris O’Dowd — still aw-shucks charming), Crowe’s biggest fan. The reclusive rocker crosses the pond to London to meet the woman he fancies, and Duncan, naturally, freaks out. The movie is based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name. See it in theaters August 17.