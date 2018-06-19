Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gay subtext is in like it’s 1955 again, with filmmakers celebrating the queer inclusivity of their movies that exists only in backstory and well-meaning press addendums. (Pansexual Lando in Solo — according to the screenwriter! Men dancing together in Beauty in the Beast!) The next blockbuster to almost have queers is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which opens in the States this weekend. According to actress Daniella Pineda — who plays the movie’s best human character, paleoveterinarian Zia Rodriguez — her dino doctor is actually a lesbian. Just don’t go looking for mention of it in the actual movie. “I understood why they cut it — for sake of time,” Pineda said in an interview with Build about the dropped exchange. “It’s me and Chris Pratt and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries,” she told Build. “I look at Chris and am like, ‘Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.’” Pineda added, “It was cool, because it was a little insight into my character.” And she’s right, that would have been a cool little insight.