Photo: GOOD/Def Jam

On Saturday night, Kanye West gave the internet his latest gift: an album cover generator for YE, a.k.a., the yenerator. Let the YE memes begin. Or, excuse me, the YEmes. The official album art features a photo of the mountainous terrain of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with bright green scrawl that reads, “I hate being Bi-Polar it’s awesome.” Now that scrawl ripe for picking and sharing. On Twitter, West shared a link to the YE cover generator website, which tells fans (and foes) upon arrival to “write whatever you feel like.”

In honor of this adorable video of North West singing a line from “No Mistakes,” Vulture created this one for you, Ye.