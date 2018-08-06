After Conquering TV, Kerry Washington Will Return to Broadway This Fall

Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

With the end of Scandal, Kerry Washington must have figured that TV as a genre had been handled, and so she has turned her sights somewhere else. This fall, Washington will head back to Broadway to star in the Broadway premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s play American Son alongside Steven Pasquale (Junk, Rescue Me). Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Children of a Lesser God) will the direct the play, which focuses on a couple (Washington and Pasquale) trying to get information about their missing son. This’ll be Washington’s second appearance on Broadway since she made her debut in 2009 in David Mamet’s Race. American Son will begin performances October 6 and open November 4 at the Booth Theatre, where they should probably start selling wine and popcorn.