It’s been two whole years since Kevin Bacon made a proper feature film, but he’s on his way back by way of Blumhouse Productions. It was announced today that Bacon will star alongside Amanda Seyfried in You Should Have Left, a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Danniel Kehlmann, according to The Hollywood Reporter﻿. Bacon brought the book to all-star screenwriter David Keopp (Mission: Impossible, Jurassic Park, The Paper, Panic Room, and more), who has adapted it for screen and will direct. Any fans out there of the criminally under-appreciated movies Cop Car and Stir of Echoes (another Keopp script) should be thrilled to see Bacon return to the suspense genre. For Should Have Left, he will play a rich man with a wife (Seyfried) and young child, whose relationship is tested when they family ends up in “a remote location that may or may not be obeying all the physical laws of the universe.” We’re betting it doesn’t!