Kevin Hart Helped Tiffany Haddish When She Was Homeless

Kevin Hart stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to promote his movie Night School in which he stars with Tiffany Haddish. And as it turns out, the stars were acquainted with each other well before they were both household names. Hart told the audience about how he managed to figure out that Haddish was living in her car, and he ended up giving her the $300 he had in his pocket at the time, no strings attached. He found out later this had allowed Haddish to stay in a motel for a week, and notes that he always worked to encourage her in her career whenever they ran into each other, so getting to cast her in his film was a real treat. It was a surprisingly heartwarming moment, and frankly, restores our faith that some stories about vulnerable women running into famous men can end well.