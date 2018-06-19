Looks Like Kevin Spacey’s New Movie Is Still Coming Out

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Nearly one year after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to seduce him when he was underage, a new Kevin Spacey movie will be released in theaters. The Billionaire Boys Club, co-starring Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, and Emma Roberts will be released on digital and VOD in July, with a theatrical release in August. “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago — do not tarnish the release,” indie distributor Vertical Entertainment said in a statement to The Wrap. “We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”

After Rapp’s allegation was reported by BuzzFeed News, many men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct or assault. The actor responded with a statement coming out as gay. After further harassment allegations surfaced, Netflix fired Spacey from House of Cards, and Ridley Scott replaced Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World. In November, a rep for Spacey said he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”