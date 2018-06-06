Kid Cudi Unveils Album Art for Kids See Ghosts

We stand in the midst of the Kanye-pocalypse and Kanye West produced albums are currently falling from the sky. The next installment in the Yeezy cinematic universe will be Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost, due out this Friday. Today the rapper unveiled the album’s artwork on Twitter, and he credited the work to artist Takashi Murakami. And just in case you were worried this was going to deviate away from the topic of Kanye West for even a moment, Murakami also created the artwork for West’s album Graduation. Ghost will be Cudi’s seventh solo studio album, and the first since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.