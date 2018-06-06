Latest News from Vulture

2:31 a.m.

Kid Cudi Unveils Album Art for Kids See Ghosts

But don’t worry it’s not a spooky ghost it’s like a cool ghost.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: A Room of Their Own

June and Serena stake out a space for themselves — briefly.

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Is, Unfortunately, Far Less Than the Sum of Its Glittery Parts

A great premise and killer cast can’t save the uninspired direction of this latest Ocean’s reimagining.

Yesterday at 11:40 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Gives Bill Clinton A ‘Do-Over’ On His Monica Lewinsky Remark

Just yesterday, Clinton said he “did the right thing” during the Lewinsky scandal.

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

Younger Season-Premiere Recap: The Pam Pam Chronicles

Much ado at Empirical Press.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Legion Recap: Rise of the World-Breaker

Is the show’s new villain David himself?

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Younger’s Sutton Foster on Why Liza’s Secret Will ‘Blow Up’ in Season Five

“The show can exist where Liza lying about her age is no longer a secret.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

14 Times Charles Was Totally Blind to Liza’s Secret on Younger

Come on, Charles!

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Why Younger Finally Decided to Drop That Big Bombshell

“We wanted to start the season with a bang.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Conrad and Hannah Sitting in a Tree

This week’s new guests aren’t as friendly as the last.

Yesterday at 9:41 p.m.

David Spade Pays Tribute to His Late Sister-in-Law Kate Spade

The actor mourned his sister-in-law in a moving post on Twitter.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Fixer Upper Stars to Pay for Allegedly Violating Lead Paint Protections

Turns out being an EPA employee’s favorite show comes with setbacks.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Life’s a Beach

On the eve of his wedding to Eliza, Brandon’s past resurfaces.

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Can You Guess the Name of Jennifer Lawrence’s New Boyfriend?

According to “Page Six,” she’s dating an art gallerist.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Barry Jenkins To Direct Every Episode of Amazon’s Underground Railroad

The Colson Whitehead adaptation has been officially ordered to series.

Yesterday at 7:26 p.m.

A Jared Leto Standalone Joker Movie Is Definitely Happening

This is not to be confused with the Joker origin story that is possibly starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Carrie Fisher’s Brother Said She Regretted Sharing Harrison Ford Affair Story

The actress wrote about her tryst with Ford in The Princess Diarist.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Kim on Kanye’s Slavery Comment: ‘Did I Cry About it? Did I Fight About It? Yeah’

“He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don’t see the context behind it, but I always know his heart.”

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

Zendaya Will Play the Drug-Addled Teen Lead in HBO’s Euphoria

She’s joined by Maude Apatow and Storm Reid.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Charlize Theron Is the Morticia to Oscar Isaac’s Gomez in Animated Addams Family

Also on board are Bette Middler, Allison Janney, Nick Kroll, and more.