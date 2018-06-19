Killing Eve, The Americans, And Atlanta Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

The nominations are in for this year’s Television Critics Association Awards, and FX and Netflix lead all studios in cumulative nods with 10 and 9, respectively. Familiar stand-outs like Atlanta, The Americans, The Good Place, and Better Things will once again compete for honors voted on by more than 200 TV critics from across the U.S. and Canada, and those shows are joined by newcomers like Barry, GLOW, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series with the most nominations is also a freshman program, but it doesn’t live at FX or Netflix. That distinction goes to BBC America’s queer spy drama Killing Eve, which leads all shows with five nominations, followed closely behind by The Americans with four. Together, those programs also account for four of the six nominees in the Individual Achievement in Drama category.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX
Keri Russell, The Americans, FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Bill Hader, Barry, HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC