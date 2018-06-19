Killing Eve, The Americans, And Atlanta Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

Photo: BBC America

The nominations are in for this year’s Television Critics Association Awards, and FX and Netflix lead all studios in cumulative nods with 10 and 9, respectively. Familiar stand-outs like Atlanta, The Americans, The Good Place, and Better Things will once again compete for honors voted on by more than 200 TV critics from across the U.S. and Canada, and those shows are joined by newcomers like Barry, GLOW, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series with the most nominations is also a freshman program, but it doesn’t live at FX or Netflix. That distinction goes to BBC America’s queer spy drama Killing Eve, which leads all shows with five nominations, followed closely behind by The Americans with four. Together, those programs also account for four of the six nominees in the Individual Achievement in Drama category.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America

Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX

Keri Russell, The Americans, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, Barry, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO

Sofia the First, Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans, FX

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC