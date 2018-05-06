Photo: Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Kanye West recently revealed on his new album that his wife Kim Kardashian was blindsided by the TMZ clip where he called slavery a choice, rapping on his new song “Wouldn’t Leave” that she called him screaming and couldn’t breathe. At the CFDA Awards on Monday night — where host Issa Rae skewered Kanye’s comments — Kardashian revealed that she didn’t hear that song until the day it was released, and detailed the moment she learned about his controversial interview. “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s not stuff we put on social media. I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn’t really play for me until the last minute, and it meant a lot to me. I really like that song. But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?” Kim also confirmed that Kanye redid the album after the TMZ interview, adding that her husband isn’t the best at expressing his views: “He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don’t see the context behind it, but I always know his heart, so I’m glad that [the album] was really well-received.”