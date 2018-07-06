"At the end of the day he heard me out. We got the job done”



Speaking with @VanJones68, @KimKardashian West responds to critics who might say she was played by President Trump in securing the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson https://t.co/4V70aPOUzV pic.twitter.com/gNsl4ZIbCd — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 8, 2018

No one would argue that Kim Kardashian West didn’t use her personal influence to help sway President Trump to consider the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was given a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offense. Now that Trump has gone ahead and pardoned the 62-year-old, however, Kardashian West is pushing back on the idea that Trump used her as a political pawn. According to her interview with CNN’s Van Jones on Thursday, Trump wouldn’t have used Kardashian West to enhance his credibility. Her husband has already given Trump all the credibility he could need.

“I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way,” West said. “I was working on this before, so I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done.” Concluded Kardashian West, “What could he really use me for?”