Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The show On Becoming a God in Central Florida was first announced last January when it was in development at AMC. Now, the 1990s-set darkly comedic series about a low-level waterpark employee in Orlando who schemes her way to the top of “Founders American Merchandise — the cultish, flag-waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place” is moving to YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red). Dunst will star as the scammer Krystal Gill, and executive produce alongside George Clooney, co-creators and writers Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, director Charlie McDowell, and showrunner Esta Spalding.