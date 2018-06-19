Kyrie Irving Starred in His High School’s Production of High School Musical

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One small blessing from this hellscape week: Kyrie Irving is starring in the basketball comedy Uncle Drew, and spoke to ESPN’s Undefeated about his taste in movies. It turns out the Celtics star is a big fan of musicals, and movie-musicals is his favorite genre. “I love how music is incorporated into film … [it] is just one of the purest forms of expression. Rent. The Greatest Showman,” Irving said. “I’m in love with how certain musicals are produced. I look up to that. I love all the different genres, but more or less, musical and drama are probably my thing.” In high school, Irving played the Corbin Bleu part in High School Musical: “[I did it] to overcome a fear of public speaking. I had a deep passion for musical theater. I used to sing Rent songs all around my house and listen to it before games.” What a way to getch’a head in the game!