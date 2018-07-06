Based on the new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the latest film to star The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’s hacker/vigilante character Lisbeth Salander, you are probably already expecting violence, financial revenge and multiple explosions. But if you’re expecting more than one African-American person to appear on-screen, the film’s co-star Lakeith Stanfield wants to let you know now that, well, that’s unfortunately not going to happen.”Trailer just came out,” the Atlanta star posted on Instagam (and Twitter) Thursday evening. “I’m the only Black person in this film lmao.”