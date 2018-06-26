Late Night Hosts Join Forces to Respond to Trump

Late night hosts @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and @ConanOBrien collude with each other on how to respond to the president. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/slMtGxnOhL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2018

In a delightful little act of late night solidarity, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Conan O’Brien teamed up on Tuesday for a cold opening to air on both The Late Show and The Tonight Show. Proving that the only thing that can truly bring peace in the late night wars is a greater common enemy. After Colbert and Fallon react to Trump’s referrals to them as “lowlife, no talent, lost souls” they conference in O’Brien, who they assume he must actually be referencing. O’Brien is shocked by the news that Donald Trump “the real estate guy who sells steaks” is actually president, before they quickly disconnect to avoid having to watch him shave his chest. Well played, guy on CBS and other lowlifes. Good job.