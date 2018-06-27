After baffling most of America with her “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” jacket, Melania Trump (or at least her late-night stand-in Laura Benanti) is here with more clothes to distract the people from the real issues. “It was picked out by my personal stylist Stephen Miller,” Melania tells Stephen Colbert about her jacket, before bringing out an “F THE KIDS” hat (“It stands for first the kids”) and admonishing the host not to believe her clothing. Of course, then she puts on a “BELIEVE MY CLOTHING” shirt. “Stop looking at my shirt, my lies are up here,” she adds. Melania offers to bring out a whole series of other distracting clothes — just think of all the potential late-night jokes! — before donning the kicker, a jacket that reads: “HOW MANY MONSTROUS ACTS DO I HAVE TO SUPPORT BEFORE PEOPLE FINALLY START SEEING ME AS COMPLICIT IN THIS?” Well, that alone might get them on their way.