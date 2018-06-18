Leave No Trace Clip: A Tender Father-Daughter Moment

A father and daughter living in the wilderness and off the grid are forced to adjust to a new life in Leave No Trace, Debra Granik’s empathetic portrait of a family on the fringes. After the state intervenes and places Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter, Tom (Thomasin McKenzie), in a traditional home, Tom begins her adjustment while Will struggles to conform to the new lifestyle. In Vulture’s exclusive clip from the film, the fissures in their close relationship begin to show: Tom is passionate about animals and learning to adjust to a more social existence, while Will’s traumas keep him isolated. See Leave No Trace in theaters June 29.