This Month’s Highlights

Because Joel Edgerton is low-key brilliant: Felony

A meticulous crime drama that never elevates style over substance, Felony is a tense police movie about a good cop who does a bad thing, and the tangled mess that ensues when he decides to cover it up. Written, co-produced by, and starring the uncommonly talented Joel Edgerton, Felony is a movie about how the slide into corruption often stems from a sudden lapse, and can quickly become a cancer. Leaving July 31.

If you miss seeing Frank Langella on The Americans: Starting Out in the Evening

An adaptation of the Brian Morton novel, the film features Frank Langella as Leonard Schiller, a once-celebrated novelist who, in illness and old age, has completely withdrawn from the world, his output grinding to a halt. His self-imposed exile is forcefully brought to an end, however, when Heather, a grad student played by Lauren Ambrose, barges into his life of solitude, seeking to interview him for her thesis. As Schiller begins to open up, so does his world — but only slightly, as we meet Schiller’s daughter (Lili Taylor) in the midst of her own small crisis, caught between loves present and former. The three characters move together toward a place that is, hopefully, more understanding than where they began. Leaving July 31.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

• 3 Ways to Get a Husband

• A Very Brady Sequel

• Baby Boom

• Barefoot

• Body of Evidence

• Braveheart

• Bride and Prejudice

• Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

• Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

• Dirty Pretty Things

• Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

• Eight Millimeter

• Emperor

• Felony

• Flashback

• Foxfire

• Funny About Love

• Hackers

• Hellbenders 3D

• Hustle & Flow

• Love Is a Gun

• Malena

• Man of the House

• Mansfield Park

• Never Back Down

• New Guy

• Ninja Masters

• Planet of the Apes

• Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

• Rustlers’ Rhapsody

• School Ties

• Starting Out in the Evening

• Steel Magnolias

• Strategic Air Command

• Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

• Throw Momma From the Train

• To Rome With Love

• Traffic

• Ultimate Avengers 2

• Untamed Heart

• Wayne’s World 2

• Windwalker

• Xxx

• Xxx: State of the Union

• Z for Zachariah

