The stars have literally aligned for Needle in a Timestack, the new movie from Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley. According to a release from producer Bron Studios, Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom will star in Ridley’s story about a husband working to salvage his marriage in an age when time travel is possible. (Imagine the arguments you could win if you had a Time-Turner to prove that he actually did say to meet at the restaurant at 8!) Ridley will write and direct, adapting a short story by Robert Silverberg.