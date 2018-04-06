Latest News from Vulture

6:14 p.m.

Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom Movie Is Written, But Don’t Expect to See It Soon

The possible Disney/Fox merger and a different Hawley movie are getting in the way.

6:04 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Will Star in John Ridley’s Next Movie

Plus Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto.

5:25 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Kids These Days

The student body at Liberty is starting to fall apart.

4:46 p.m.

Arrested Development Recap: Don’t Tell Michael

The men of the Bluth family find themselves in denial.

4:33 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Ghost Protocol

Turns out you’re never too old to get ghosted.

4:25 p.m.

Which TV Couple Said It: Philip and Elizabeth or Philip and Elizabeth?

The Crown or The Americans?

3:15 p.m.

Every Episode of Arrested Development, Ranked

What’s the greatest episode of Arrested Development ever?

3:10 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

Atlanta, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Killing Eve, and more.

3:07 p.m.

8 New Books You Should Read This June

Rachel Cusk, Tommy Orange, and more.

2:55 p.m.

Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: ‘I Do Stand Behind the Decision’

“A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made.”

2:47 p.m.

What James Wood the Critic Would Make of James Wood the Novelist

The question is just as interesting posed the opposite way.

2:30 p.m.

Dietland Is a Darkly Comic Satire With a Feminist Message

The AMC series is a refreshingly odd indictment of the fashion industry, abusive men, and … well, a bunch of other things.

2:17 p.m.

How Do We Interpret Future World After James Franco’s Assault Allegations?

Certain plot threads — and how they relate to the ongoing real-life situation involving Franco’s treatment of women — are stomach-churning.

2:03 p.m.

How David Cross’s Jokes — and Approach — Changed After 9/11

What the comic’s “squagels” bit reveals about comedy during times of political tension.

2:01 p.m.

How The Truman Show Predicted the Future

Two decades since Jim Carrey’s dramatic turn, The Truman Show continues to act as a digital-age Nostradamus.

1:48 p.m.

10 Dispatches From Gov Ball 2018

Post Malone and 2 Chainz save lives, it got stormy during Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes and Halsey solidify their stardom, and more thoughts.

1:41 p.m.

You Have to Look Closely to Find Danny Masterson in New Trailer for The Ranch

The Bennett family would like to direct your attention to Ashton Kutcher.

1:14 p.m.

Woody Allen Says He Should Be the #MeToo ‘Poster Boy’

Hmmm.

12:56 p.m.

Dolly Parton Is Indeed Getting a Netflix Series Based on Her Hits

She’ll appear in the eight-part anthology series.

12:38 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Might Make the 3rd Legally Blonde Movie You Maybe Wanted

The first movie’s writers are in talks to return.