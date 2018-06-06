Let Troye Sivan’s ‘Bloom’ Video Be Your Couture Pride Lookbook

It’s not enough to simply show up to Pride — you must show out. There are infinite tutorials to show you how it’s done, but may we make two recommendations: Ryan Murphy’s Pose and Troye Sivan’s new video for his bottoms-up paean “Bloom,” one of the year’s best songs. The video is a living look book/oil painting directed by Bardia Zeinali in which Troye pays lush homage to “Vogue,” George Michael, Annie Lennox, Perfume Genius, and more — not to mention he practically reinvents florals. He wears Valentino feather headpieces, a red lip, leather on leather (including a beret!), a floral ball gown skirt with matching cropped jacket and (and!) balaclava, plus Drag Race–worthy makeup lewks. Hang it in the Louvre! Display it at Versailles! Re-create it on every Pride float!