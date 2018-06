In what’s known as a reverse Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Kristen Bell is getting dumped by someone and ends up on a tropical vacation. In Like Father, Netflix’s new entry in the genre of “comforting rom-com-like movies,” Bell plays a woman who’s left at the altar and ends up going on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) and meeting a nice guy along the way (Seth Rogen). Like Father premieres August 3, 2018, but spiritually, in the year 2009.