Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn.org

One of thousands who turned out for Saturday’s Families Belong Together March, Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicated an a cappella rendition of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia” to the migrant parents separated from their children after crossing the border into the United States from Mexico. “We’re here because there’s parents right now who can’t sing lullabies to their kids,” Miranda said at the Washington, D.C. arm of the international protest, organized in opposition to the Trump administration’s current immigration policy. “And well, I’m just going to sing a lullaby that I wrote and this is for those parents. And we’re not going to stop until they can sing them to their kids again.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is singing a lullaby for children separated from their parents pic.twitter.com/csctFNjR5T — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) June 30, 2018