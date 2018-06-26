Lindsay Lohan Is Planning an MTV Reality Show

Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan has been busy. In her absence from Hollywood, the actress has become an international businesswoman. She’s opened a Greek beach club, called the Lohan Beach House, “along a healthy stretch of the Kalo Livadi beach,” according to the New York Times. Lohan has plans to open another beach club on the island of Rhodes, and to design a Lohan island in Dubai. Her next move: an MTV reality show about the properties. “She also has a lawyer.com sponsorship, plans for a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show for MTV centered around the club,” the Times reports, “and a general outlook that, at this point, if Ms. Lohan can believe it, she can achieve it.” Good luck!