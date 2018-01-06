Lindsay Lohan Says Alleged Sex List Was Part of Her AA Recovery

Back in 2014, In Touch got its hands on what it claimed was Lindsay Lohan’s list of men she’d had sex with, and investigative journalist Andy Cohen is trying to get to the bottom of the story.* On Watch What Happens Live, he brought up the list to Lohan during a game of “Plead the Fifth.” Lohan, employing would not “confirm or deny” whether two of the names on the list were true, but then said that it was part of her fifth step in AA (which involves admitting to past wrongs). “Someone when I was moving must have taken a photo of it,” she said. “So that’s a really personal thing and that’s unfortunate.”

*Cohen conducted this interview in 2014, but Watch What Happens Live recirculated it today. It’s not breaking news, just a slow summer Friday.