Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images

It’s good to be a Charli XCX fan. After taking that long album break following the release of Sucker in 2014, it feels like she’s either putting out full-length releases of her own, casually dropping perfect loosies like “Boys,” or showing up as the best part of collaborations with your pop faves basically all the time. So, after the 2017 release of both her “project” Number 1 Angel and the mixtape Pop 2, Charli just turned up your Friday with two new feature-free singles, “Focus” and “No Angel.” She’s also sporting a chic new bob, so let’s celebrate all that with a very Charli soundtrack for your almost-weekend.