Liza Minnelli Is Pissed About Renée Zellweger’s Portrayal of Her Mom

After the success of Bridget Jones’s Baby two years ago, Renée Zellweger is hoping to further her career renaissance by portraying Judy Garland in the upcoming drama Judy — a role that appears, from the first look, she was born to play. (Judy takes place in the winter of 1968, when Garland was in London for her sell-out run at the Talk of the Town.) Too bad Garland’s daughter doesn’t think so. “I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way,” Liza Minnelli wrote on Facebook this week. “Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction.” Fiction with a capital F! Your vertigo may return with a vengeance with those burns, Lucille!

Minnelli is the daughter of Garland and director Vincente Minnelli. She’s currently in the process of auctioning off numerous artifacts from her parents for the sake of simplifying her life. Power move!