Call me by your stark, sexy psycho-thriller, and I will call you by mine: The first teaser trailer for Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria has arrived. An homage to the 1977 Dario Argento movie of the same name, Guadagnino’s Suspiria follows a young dancer (Dakota Johnson) who uncovers something sinister within her prestigious dance company. The horror movie reunites Guadagnino with Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich. (You will remember, this is the movie Armie Hammer thought Guadagnino was cheating on him with.) Per Amazon Studios: “A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.” Suspiria warriors, unite! See it in theaters November 2.