David Lynch Is Now Asking Trump to Stop Causing ‘Suffering and Division’

In a recent interview with the Guardian, David Lynch said Donald Trump had the potential “go down as one of the greatest presidents in history,” because he’s proven so adept at “disrupting” the system and exposing other elected officials as ineffectual children. “No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” Lynch said. Now, in a new letter to the president on Facebook, Lynch is reframing those comments, saying he was previously “taken a bit out of context.” He still thinks Trump can go down as an all-time commander-in-chief, but he has to use his disruptive powers for good.

Dear Mr. President, This is David Lynch writing. I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading –... Posted by David Lynch on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

The post went up not long after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold Trump’s travel ban on residents from several Muslim-majority nations.