Of all the tricks Andy Cohen can pull, few are more delightful than forcing handsome symmetrical people into close proximity so that they have to kiss. On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen got two of the boys from the Boys in the Band, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer, to get uncomfortably close for the sake of awkwardness and strange sexual tension. By the end of it, Andy Cohen himself is overwhelmed and so is Charlie Carver and so is everyone.