Meek Mill Debuts New Song Featuring Miguel at BET Awards

During his first awards-show appearance since his release from prison back in April, Meek Mill debuted his new song “Stay Woke” featuring Miguel at the BET Awards on Sunday. Wearing an XXXTentacion sweatshirt in memory of the slain rapper, the Philly native performed on a set dressed like the streets of his hometown, complete with a cast of Philadelphians, from playing children to incarcerated prisoners to a gang of police officers, one of whom shoots and kills a child. Her character’s body is then left onstage, draped with an American flag.