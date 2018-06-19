Michael B. Jordan Jokes That Roseanne Should Have Won MTV’s Best Villain Award

Honestly, Michael B. Jordan is kind of lucky the MTV Movie & TV Awards can’t pick Best Villain nominees from real life. The 2018 category would be stacked. While accepting the show’s Best Villain award Monday night for his turn as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, the actor joked that Roseanne Barr should have been up there at the podium instead of him, seeing as how her ABC sitcom got abruptly canceled following her racist tweet. “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain,” Jordan quipped. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.” By the way the audience reacts, you would have thought Roseanne was up next presenting the Best Hero Award, which, of course, went to Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther.